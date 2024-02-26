Milestone Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 12.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 406,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $4,918,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,126,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,773 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $553.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

