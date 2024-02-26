Milestone Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEBFree Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 12.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 406,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $4,918,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,126,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,773 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $553.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February (BATS:PFEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.