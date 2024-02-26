Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys 629 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.27. The stock had a trading volume of 236,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $156.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.