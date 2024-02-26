Milestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,009,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.82. 617,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,996. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average is $183.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

