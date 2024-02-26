Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,815 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 544,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,444. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

