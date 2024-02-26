Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.58

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01), with a volume of 249077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lee Daniels bought 1,212,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,121.21 ($15,262.16). Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

