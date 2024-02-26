Mid-America Apartment Communities’ (MAA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $149.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average of $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $165.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.84%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

