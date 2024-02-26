MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $744.00 and last traded at $737.33. 263,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,381,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $687.44.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $584.09 and its 200 day moving average is $471.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,475 shares of company stock worth $51,837,669 in the last 90 days. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

