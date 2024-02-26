MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $744.00 and last traded at $737.33. Approximately 263,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,381,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $687.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $584.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.17.

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total transaction of $296,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,588.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,475 shares of company stock valued at $51,837,669. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $40,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

