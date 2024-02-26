Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $411.06.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $410.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $245.61 and a 12 month high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.