Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 524,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,424,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,586,031. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.55. 20,239,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,719,521. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

