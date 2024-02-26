Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 112.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 136,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $91.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,586,031 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

