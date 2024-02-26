MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

