MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,743 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MGK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.65. The company had a trading volume of 42,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,085. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $182.31 and a 12-month high of $286.30.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.