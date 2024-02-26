MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.64 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

