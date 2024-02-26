MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.22.

Get Our Latest Report on ANSS

ANSYS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $2.72 on Monday, reaching $338.17. The company had a trading volume of 39,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,852. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.