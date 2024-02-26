MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,447 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for 2.0% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 212,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 76,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,547. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

