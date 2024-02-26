MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,140 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.4 %

ALB stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.18. 262,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,605. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $263.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.