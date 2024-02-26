MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $106.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.