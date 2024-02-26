MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.04. 23,749,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,518,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.72. The firm has a market cap of $633.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

