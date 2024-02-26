MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,913 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $24.58. 2,202,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,809,719. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

