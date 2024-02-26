Meter Governance Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00004970 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $60.67 million and $220,894.97 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,095,290 coins and its circulating supply is 22,354,153 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

