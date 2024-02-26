Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $2.67

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.67 or 0.00005194 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $59.68 million and approximately $247,881.35 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,095,290 coins and its circulating supply is 22,354,153 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,095,290 with 22,354,153 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.67149725 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $282,277.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.