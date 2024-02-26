Meteora Capital LLC Takes Position in Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,090,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,000. Roadzen comprises approximately 2.9% of Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meteora Capital LLC owned 16.36% of Roadzen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Roadzen Stock Performance

RDZN remained flat at $6.50 during trading on Monday. 475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,778. Roadzen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Roadzen Company Profile

RoadZen, lnc. provides an online on-demand roadside assistance services with a network of towing and roadside repair providers in India. The company suite enables Insurers and Automotive OEMs with real-time customer interactions, rapid claims processing, and better risk underwriting services. It also offers services in the areas of towing and removal, battery jumpstart, flat tire support, locked out/lost keys, fuel problems, and roadside assistance.

