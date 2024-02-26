Meteora Capital LLC Takes Position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 130,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 2.26% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFAR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 986,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,781. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

