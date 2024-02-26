Meteora Capital LLC Sells 14,989 Shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Meteora Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,989 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 5.40% of Oxus Acquisition worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 52,862 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 157,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Oxus Acquisition stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.50. 11,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,372. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 million, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 0.01.

Oxus Acquisition Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

