Meteora Capital LLC Sells 11,914 Shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Meteora Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the period. Swiftmerge Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 1.56% of Swiftmerge Acquisition worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,845,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 405,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,558 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 811.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 353,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 309,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IVCP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.94. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,331. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

