Meteora Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

ALTU traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.28. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

