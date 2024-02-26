Meteora Capital LLC Raises Stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Meteora Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 2.69% of Arrowroot Acquisition worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARRW. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 816,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 84,018 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,991 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ARRW stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $10.51. 10,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,359. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

