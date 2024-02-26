Meteora Capital LLC Purchases 21,550 Shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

Meteora Capital LLC raised its stake in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Marblegate Acquisition worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 6,590.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,775 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 32.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 616,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,825,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,462,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

GATE stock remained flat at $10.44 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

