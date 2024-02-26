Meteora Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU)

Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 124,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NETDU. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $10,723,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $4,622,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $3,256,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NETDU stock remained flat at $10.51 during trading hours on Monday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

