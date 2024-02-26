Meteora Capital LLC Invests $985,000 in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX)

Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 2.03% of Alset Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alset Capital Acquisition

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 40,400 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $428,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile

ACAX stock traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 507,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,683. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

