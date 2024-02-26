Meteora Capital LLC Invests $2.36 Million in noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC)

Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 28.92% of noco-noco at the end of the most recent quarter.

noco-noco Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 64,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,544. noco-noco Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17.

noco-noco Company Profile

noco-noco Inc operates as an early-stage decarbonization solution provider in Asia. The company engages in manufacturing and leasing battery products, including batteries and BEVs to commercial transportation companies, and of ESS to renewable power plants and other power plants requiring grid stabilization and backup power; and the provision of carbon abatement solutions for landowners and carbon credit sales.

