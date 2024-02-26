Meteora Capital LLC Invests $2.36 Million in noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC)

Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 28.92% of noco-noco at the end of the most recent quarter.
noco-noco Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 64,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,544. noco-noco Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17.
noco-noco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than noco-noco
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Domino’s stock or Papa John’s? Follow price action to find out
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- This healthcare stock making a buzz with 160% growth
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for noco-noco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for noco-noco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.