Meteora Capital LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN)

Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,959 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 4.20% of Plutonian Acquisition worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Plutonian Acquisition alerts:

Plutonian Acquisition Stock Performance

Plutonian Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 155,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,542. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plutonian Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutonian Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.