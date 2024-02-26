Meteora Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Meteora Capital LLC decreased its holdings in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in DUET Acquisition were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,628,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUET Acquisition stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. 41,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

