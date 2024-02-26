Meteora Capital LLC Boosts Stake in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 3.13% of International Media Acquisition worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in International Media Acquisition by 519.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 754,105 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in International Media Acquisition by 250.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Media Acquisition by 50.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

