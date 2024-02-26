Meteora Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 8.6% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 55,654 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 49.3% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 447,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 147,901 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,687,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $865,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSSA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

