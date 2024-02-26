Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

MBGYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Shares of MBGYY opened at C$19.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.02. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of C$14.53 and a 12-month high of C$20.77.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

