Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
MBGYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on Mercedes-Benz Group
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance
About Mercedes-Benz Group
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mercedes-Benz Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.