Mendel Money Management Has $312,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mendel Money Management trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 109,684 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

