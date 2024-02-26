Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

NYSE C opened at $55.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

