Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,959 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 139,043 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 398,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,282,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $156.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average is $127.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,277. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

