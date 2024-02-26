Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $989,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.34 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $193.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day moving average is $149.58.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,238,281 shares of company stock worth $526,024,047. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.