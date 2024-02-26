Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $633.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $600.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.73. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $634.30.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

