Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $364.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.28. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

