Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 17.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.86.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $519.49 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $521.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

