Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $345.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $345.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.19.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

