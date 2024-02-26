Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

NYSE APH opened at $107.66 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $107.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

