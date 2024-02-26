Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 152.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $339.30 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $341.89. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

