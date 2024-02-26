Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $577.30 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.58 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.39.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.