Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,018,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $150.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $151.56.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

