Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target Cut to C$2.35

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$2.35 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %
CVE:MDP opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$2.80 and a 12-month high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
